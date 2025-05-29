Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary: A Beacon of Rhino Conservation Success

In the heart of Assam's Morigaon district, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary stands as a model of rhino conservation, boasting India's highest density of one-horned rhinoceroses. Impressively, the sanctuary reported zero incidents of poaching over the past 11 years, a testimony to its effective conservation strategies. As per the 2022 rhino population census, Pobitora harbors 107 rhinos, including 30 males, 50 females, and 27 calves, within its compact 16-square-kilometre area.

The sanctuary's ranger, Pranjal Baruah, shared with ANI that since 2014, Pobitora has not witnessed any rhino poaching. He attributed this success to the concerted efforts of wildlife authorities, the police, and the local community. Baruah emphasized the crucial role of citizens in providing information on rhino movements and alerting authorities about potential poaching threats.

This year, the sanctuary has seen a birth surge with no reports of rhino mortality, bolstering hopes for an increase in their population. Governmental support for infrastructure and police collaboration have further strengthened conservation efforts. Baruah noted the significance of community programs in raising awareness and fostering a protective environment for rhinos and wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)