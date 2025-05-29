Left Menu

PM Modi Marks Sikkim's 50 Years with Virtual Address Amid Weather Delays

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sikkim is disrupted by inclement weather, leading him to address the state virtually. Despite this, essential projects, including a hospital and ropeway, are unveiled. Modi plans further development initiatives across West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, totaling over Rs 70,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Adverse weather conditions prevented Prime Minister Narendra Modi from traveling to Gangtok on Thursday to commemorate Sikkim's 50th statehood anniversary. Instead, Modi addressed the participants of the "Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth" program via video conference from Bagdogra in West Bengal.

The Prime Minister unveiled several key development projects aimed at boosting infrastructure, connectivity, and economic growth in Sikkim. Among the highlights were a new 500-bed district hospital in Namchi, a passenger ropeway at Pelling, and a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Gangtok. Modi also released a commemorative coin and postal stamp to celebrate the occasion.

Expanding his itinerary, PM Modi will also visit West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh from May 29 to 30, inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for projects worth more than Rs 70,000 crore. Noteworthy among these is the City Gas Distribution project for Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, anticipated to benefit over 2.5 lakh households. The project underscores Modi's commitment to infrastructure and energy development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

