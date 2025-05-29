Vice President Dhankhar's Advocacy for Farmers: Ignored Yet Crucial

The Congress took aim at the Modi government, citing Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's concerns over farmers' issues. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh underscored Dhankhar's comments on the need to increase farmers' income and expand their role to realize Viksit Bharat.

Vice President Dhankhar, in his statement, clarified that for India to be truly developed, the focus should not just be on economic rankings but on increasing the people's income. He urged farmers to engage more deeply in agriculture and related trades.

Ramesh highlighted that Dhankhar's continuous advocacy for farmers, including suggestions like direct benefit transfers for subsidies, has been ignored by the government, even as it was reiterated on Dhankhar's birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)