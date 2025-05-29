Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar's Advocacy for Farmers: Ignored Yet Crucial

Congress criticizes the Modi government for ignoring Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's concerns about farmer income and economic development. Dhankhar emphasizes increasing farmer involvement in agriculture-related trade to achieve a developed India and urges for reforms like direct benefit transfers in subsidies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:58 IST
Vice President Dhankhar's Advocacy for Farmers: Ignored Yet Crucial
Vice President Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress took aim at the Modi government, citing Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's concerns over farmers' issues. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh underscored Dhankhar's comments on the need to increase farmers' income and expand their role to realize Viksit Bharat.

Vice President Dhankhar, in his statement, clarified that for India to be truly developed, the focus should not just be on economic rankings but on increasing the people's income. He urged farmers to engage more deeply in agriculture and related trades.

Ramesh highlighted that Dhankhar's continuous advocacy for farmers, including suggestions like direct benefit transfers for subsidies, has been ignored by the government, even as it was reiterated on Dhankhar's birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025