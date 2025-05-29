European Markets Rally on U.S. Tariff Court Block
European shares experienced a rise following a U.S. trade court's ruling against President Trump's proposed tariffs, leading to a positive shift in global market sentiment. The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.4%, with Germany's DAX 40 nearing a record high. Tech and luxury stocks saw notable gains.
European shares surged on Thursday after a ruling by a U.S. trade court blocked President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs. The decision ignited a risk-on sentiment in global markets.
The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose by 0.4% at 0715 GMT, while Germany's DAX 40 increased by 0.5%, approaching an all-time high. The Court of International Trade concluded that Trump exceeded his powers with the proposed April 2 tariffs on imports from American trade partners.
Wall Street saw stock futures climb by over 1.5%, as the court's decision alleviated some ongoing trade uncertainties. Additionally, strong performance by Nvidia after surpassing quarterly sales forecasts further buoyed market sentiment. European technology stocks, including ASML and Schneider Electric, jumped by around 3%, with the tech index leading sector gains at 1.7%. Carmakers and luxury brands also benefitted, with Stellantis, Porsche, and Volkswagen seeing early trading gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UAE's Bold Move to Become AI Hub with Nvidia Chip Deal
Nvidia's China Dilemma: Navigating Chip Restrictions
Nvidia Navigates U.S. Restrictions in China Chip Market
Kraken to Tokenize Tech Giants: Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia Go Digital
Foxconn and NVIDIA Partner with Taiwan for AI Supercomputer Revolution