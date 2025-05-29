Left Menu

European Markets Rally on U.S. Tariff Court Block

European shares experienced a rise following a U.S. trade court's ruling against President Trump's proposed tariffs, leading to a positive shift in global market sentiment. The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.4%, with Germany's DAX 40 nearing a record high. Tech and luxury stocks saw notable gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:58 IST
European Markets Rally on U.S. Tariff Court Block
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares surged on Thursday after a ruling by a U.S. trade court blocked President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs. The decision ignited a risk-on sentiment in global markets.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose by 0.4% at 0715 GMT, while Germany's DAX 40 increased by 0.5%, approaching an all-time high. The Court of International Trade concluded that Trump exceeded his powers with the proposed April 2 tariffs on imports from American trade partners.

Wall Street saw stock futures climb by over 1.5%, as the court's decision alleviated some ongoing trade uncertainties. Additionally, strong performance by Nvidia after surpassing quarterly sales forecasts further buoyed market sentiment. European technology stocks, including ASML and Schneider Electric, jumped by around 3%, with the tech index leading sector gains at 1.7%. Carmakers and luxury brands also benefitted, with Stellantis, Porsche, and Volkswagen seeing early trading gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025