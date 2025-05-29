Tensions Escalate in the South China Sea: Philippines Stands Firm

The Philippine foreign ministry on Thursday asserted its lawful right to carry out routine activities in the South China Sea, brushing aside China's objections and asserting that such interference had no basis. The ministry criticized recent statements by the Chinese embassy in Manila, which claimed Beijing had indisputable sovereignty over the Spratly Islands.

The Spratly archipelago, contested by the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and China, is home to various features, from reefs and rocks to islands—both natural and manmade. China's developments in the area have included runways, radar towers, ports, and missile systems, which further complicate the regional dynamics.

Philippine foreign ministry spokesperson Teresita Daza called on China to respect the nation's sovereignty and jurisdiction, advocating for peaceful and legal conflict resolution while emphasizing that the Philippines will persist with its maritime operations. This follows a recent incident where Chinese coast guard actions endangered a Filipino crew conducting marine research amid China's broader territorial claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)