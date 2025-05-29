Modi Lays Foundation for Landmark City Gas Project in West Bengal

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a significant city gas distribution project in Alipurduar district, West Bengal, valued at Rs 1,010 crore. He emphasized the importance of state development in the national agenda for India's transformation into a developed nation.

The project extends across Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts, intending to supply piped natural gas to over 2.5 lakh households, as well as commercial and industrial entities. Additionally, around 19 compressed natural gas stations will be established, adhering to the minimum work programme mandates.

In his address, Modi highlighted the project as more than mere pipeline construction but as a commitment to delivering government welfare to the doorstep. He further described Alipurduar's unique geographical and cultural significance, underscoring the initiative's role in enhancing clean energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)