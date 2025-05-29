Left Menu

Court Ruling on Tariffs Sends Markets into Frenzy

European stocks and Wall Street futures rose after a U.S. court blocked President Trump's tariffs, causing fluctuations in global markets and currencies. The decision provides temporary relief but introduces uncertainty in trade talks, potentially affecting future negotiations and market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:24 IST
Court Ruling on Tariffs Sends Markets into Frenzy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant judicial intervention, a U.S. federal court has temporarily blocked President Trump's proposed tariffs, causing a sharp reaction in both European stocks and Wall Street futures. The ruling triggered a rise in the dollar against traditional safe-haven currencies, such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc.

The Court of International Trade in Manhattan ruled against the tariffs, asserting that Trump overstepped his authority with the duties he planned to impose from April 2. This development has allowed a temporary respite in the markets, although uncertainty remains about the administration's next steps, including a potential appeal to the Supreme Court.

While the court decision disrupts immediate tariff plans, it does not preclude other levies, leaving major trading partners and market analysts cautiously observing the situation. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields rose, impacting market sentiment amid fears of sustained inflation pressure from Trump's tariff policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025