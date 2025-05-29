Modi Lays Foundation for Major Gas Distribution Project in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decisive step toward enhancing India's energy infrastructure by laying the foundation stone for a comprehensive City Gas Distribution project in the districts of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, West Bengal, on Thursday. This ambitious project, valued at over Rs 1010 crore, is set to provide Piped Natural Gas to more than 250,000 households, alongside serving over 100 commercial establishments and industries. The initiative also includes the establishment of around 19 Compressed Natural Gas stations, aimed at meeting the government's Minimum Work Program targets.

During his address at the event, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the swift advancements India has made in the energy sector, stating, "Today, our country is rapidly progressing towards an energy-based economy. With the City Gas Distribution network extending to more than 5,520 districts, Compressed Natural Gas has transformed transportation, reducing pollution, easing financial burdens, and enhancing public health." He further noted the widespread reach of LPG connections, now available to over 31 crore Indians, signaling the government's commitment to strengthening the nation's gas distribution network.

Referring to the Urja Ganga Gas Pipeline Project, Modi emphasized its revolutionary impact on the gas-based economy, with the pipeline now connecting to Eastern India. He remarked on the creation of new employment opportunities and the boost to gas-based industries, reinforcing the vision of an India where energy is affordable, clean, and accessible to all. Following this event, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Bihar in the evening and proceed to Uttar Pradesh the following day.