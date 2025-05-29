Left Menu

Nationwide Outcry: Electricity Workers Protest Against UP Discoms' Privatization

Over 27 lakh electricity workers in India protested against the privatization of two large Uttar Pradesh discoms. AIPEF alleges collusion within the government and predicts negative impacts on benefits for the poor and farmers. Protests were widespread, spanning several major Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:58 IST
Nationwide Outcry: Electricity Workers Protest Against UP Discoms' Privatization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive protest erupted nationwide as over 27 lakh electricity workers voiced their opposition to the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to privatize two major electricity discoms. The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has been vocal about the potential fallout of this decision.

AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey claimed that collusion between the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited and significant government officials could lead to discom assets being sold at undervalued prices to private entities. Further, the current power purchase agreements result in substantial financial burdens without corresponding electricity supply.

The protestors assert that privatization will remove benefits targeted at the poorer segments of society and farmers. Demonstrations, showcasing nationwide disapproval, occurred in significant metropolitan areas including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Kolkata among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025