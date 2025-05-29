Nationwide Outcry: Electricity Workers Protest Against UP Discoms' Privatization

A massive protest erupted nationwide as over 27 lakh electricity workers voiced their opposition to the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to privatize two major electricity discoms. The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has been vocal about the potential fallout of this decision.

AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey claimed that collusion between the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited and significant government officials could lead to discom assets being sold at undervalued prices to private entities. Further, the current power purchase agreements result in substantial financial burdens without corresponding electricity supply.

The protestors assert that privatization will remove benefits targeted at the poorer segments of society and farmers. Demonstrations, showcasing nationwide disapproval, occurred in significant metropolitan areas including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Kolkata among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)