Beehive Breaths: A Pathway to Healing

Nestled near the Aegean Sea, beekeeper Huseyin Ceylan offers a unique form of therapy, having visitors inhale air from beehives to aid in healing various ailments.

Ceylan operates in Turkey's Aegean region, where traditional apitherapy complements conventional medical treatments, drawing guests for extended stays amid verdant surroundings. The therapeutic practice, though not officially recognized by the government, finds practitioners in Turkey and beyond.

Despite the absence of official recognition, Ceylan supports the blend of Western medicine with apitherapy to provide relief for conditions like migraines and allergies. The initiative, featuring inhalation sessions, resonates with many who seek alternative healing paths.

