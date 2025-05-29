Left Menu

Beehive Breaths: A Pathway to Healing

In Turkey's Serene Aegean Region, a unique form of therapy known as apitherapy is gaining popularity. Beekeeper Huseyin Ceylan offers visitors the chance to enhance traditional medical treatments by inhaling air from beehives. Despite a lack of government recognition, this alternative therapy attracts guests seeking relief from allergies and migraines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nestled near the Aegean Sea, beekeeper Huseyin Ceylan offers a unique form of therapy, having visitors inhale air from beehives to aid in healing various ailments.

Ceylan operates in Turkey's Aegean region, where traditional apitherapy complements conventional medical treatments, drawing guests for extended stays amid verdant surroundings. The therapeutic practice, though not officially recognized by the government, finds practitioners in Turkey and beyond.

Despite the absence of official recognition, Ceylan supports the blend of Western medicine with apitherapy to provide relief for conditions like migraines and allergies. The initiative, featuring inhalation sessions, resonates with many who seek alternative healing paths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

