Game-Changing Move: India to Include Caste-Based Data in Census

In a significant policy shift, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday hailed the government's decision to include caste-based enumeration in the forthcoming decadal census. Describing it as a 'transformative' and 'game-changing' move, Dhankhar emphasized its potential to address social justice issues and satisfy public aspirations.

Addressing Indian Statistical Service probationers in New Delhi, Dhankhar dismissed concerns of division, instead highlighting that nuanced caste data could serve as a tool for societal integration. He argued that reliable statistical information is vital for effective governance, likening data-driven policy planning to precise surgical procedures.

Dhankhar further urged the significance of evidence-based planning for India's progress towards becoming a developed nation, lauding statistical insights as crucial for informed policymaking. Concluding his address, he celebrated India's linguistic diversity, viewing it as a testament to national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)