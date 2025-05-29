Nuvama Wealth's Stellar Performance: Profits Soar by 41%

Nuvama Wealth Management has announced a remarkable 41% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 255 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025.

Year-on-year, the wealth management company's total income surged to Rs 1,125 crore from Rs 929 crore in the equivalent quarter of the previous fiscal year.

CEO Ashish Kehair highlighted the firm's successful strategies in digital integration and international expansion, contributing to their 58% annual net profit growth, now standing at Rs 985 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.