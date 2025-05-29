Nuvama Wealth's Stellar Performance: Profits Soar by 41%
Nuvama Wealth Management reported a 41% increase in net profit to Rs 255 crore for Q4 2025, with a total income rise to Rs 1,125 crore. For fiscal 2024-25, net profit grew 58% to Rs 985 crore. The firm saw strong net flows and expanded geographically and digitally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Nuvama Wealth Management has announced a remarkable 41% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 255 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025.
Year-on-year, the wealth management company's total income surged to Rs 1,125 crore from Rs 929 crore in the equivalent quarter of the previous fiscal year.
CEO Ashish Kehair highlighted the firm's successful strategies in digital integration and international expansion, contributing to their 58% annual net profit growth, now standing at Rs 985 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.
Advertisement