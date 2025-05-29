Left Menu

Diu's Solar Revolution: A Beacon of Renewable Energy Success

Diu becomes India's first district to fulfill all power needs with solar, achieving 11.88 MW capacity. Minister Pralhad Joshi applauded Diu's success, highlighting its role as a model for renewable energy adoption. The PM-Surya Ghar Yojana aims to boost solar benefits for Diu's residents.

Diu has set a precedent by becoming the first district in India to consistently meet its entire electricity demands utilizing solar energy, with an installed capacity of 11.88 MW, an official press release announced on Thursday.

During a visit to Diu, Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, commended the district for its exemplary role in the nation's push towards renewable energy. He observed that Diu's daytime electricity requirements are fully met through its solar energy initiatives.

Minister Joshi chaired a senior-level meeting in Diu to evaluate the progress of solar energy projects and future expansion under the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. He emphasized the quick recovery of capital investments made in solar infrastructure and urged for accelerated implementation to maximize benefits for Diu's residents.

