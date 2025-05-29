Jharkhand's Ambitious Leap in Fish Production: Aiming for 10 Tons Per Hectare

Jharkhand's Agriculture Minister, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, recently unveiled an ambitious plan to boost the state's fish production to 10 metric tons per hectare over the next five years, up from the current yield of 3 metric tons.

Speaking at the state's inaugural 'Matsya Mahotsav', Tirkey emphasized the development of model ponds in every block and panchayat alongside the introduction of cage culture in local dams to achieve this goal.

The state administration is also providing financial support via grants, distributing Rs 2 lakh each to 75 fishermen cooperative societies, with promises to handle farmers' challenges and enhance their economic stability.

