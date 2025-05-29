Left Menu

Empowering India's Agriculturists: Mega 'Vikasit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'

Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jitendra Singh are spearheading the 'Vikasit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', a nationwide initiative to equip farmers with essential knowledge and tools for the Kharif crop season. The campaign includes 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras and various agricultural departments, targeting 1.5 crore farmers.

Updated: 29-05-2025 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a monumental move towards agricultural empowerment, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jitendra Singh are set to participate in the 'Vikasit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' at a farmers' convention in Jammu this Friday.

This ambitious national campaign, which encompasses India's highest altitude Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Nyoma, aims to arm farmers with vital knowledge and tools to optimize the Kharif cropping season. Spearheaded by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the initiative is collaborating with 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras and state agricultural departments across the country.

Encompassing direct interactions through village visits by scientific teams, the campaign is expected to touch the lives of approximately 1.5 crore farmers nationwide. Running until June 12, 2025, it mobilizes ICAR and various agricultural stakeholders to support farmers in achieving agricultural success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

