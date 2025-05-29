Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: Empowering Farmers through Scientific Collaboration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', a campaign aimed at providing farmers nationwide with direct access to agricultural scientists to clear doubts and gain modern knowledge. Scientists will visit villages in mission mode, offering insights into modern farming techniques and advancements in agriculture.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', a groundbreaking initiative aimed at connecting farmers with agricultural scientists across India. This campaign offers a chance for farmers to directly engage with experts, clear their queries, and learn innovative farming techniques to support kharif crop cultivation.
During a message played at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, Modi highlighted the significance of this campaign. It features over 2,000 expert teams visiting 700 districts in a mission mode, from May 29 to June 12, as part of the 'Lab to Land' strategy, an embodiment of a developed India.
The Prime Minister stressed the role of scientists as key facilitators of modern agricultural knowledge. Modi urged them to take this national service mission earnestly, enrich farmers with climate-friendly farming practices, inform them about solar paneling, bee farming, transforming agricultural waste, and other sustainable techniques.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boosting Kharif Crop Yield: Delhi's Strategic Plan
Maharashtra Sets Ambitious Kharif Crop Targets Amid Positive Monsoon Predictions
Government Increases MSP for Kharif Crops, Boosting Farmer Welfare
Government Increases MSP for Kharif Crops to Boost Farming Sector
Government Boosts Farmer Welfare with Hike in MSP for Kharif Crops