Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: Empowering Farmers through Scientific Collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', a groundbreaking initiative aimed at connecting farmers with agricultural scientists across India. This campaign offers a chance for farmers to directly engage with experts, clear their queries, and learn innovative farming techniques to support kharif crop cultivation.

During a message played at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, Modi highlighted the significance of this campaign. It features over 2,000 expert teams visiting 700 districts in a mission mode, from May 29 to June 12, as part of the 'Lab to Land' strategy, an embodiment of a developed India.

The Prime Minister stressed the role of scientists as key facilitators of modern agricultural knowledge. Modi urged them to take this national service mission earnestly, enrich farmers with climate-friendly farming practices, inform them about solar paneling, bee farming, transforming agricultural waste, and other sustainable techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)