Delhi Police Nabs Man in Espionage SIM Card Scandal

In a major blow to cross-border espionage activities, the Delhi Police Special Cell has made a significant arrest on Thursday, detaining a man accused of supplying Indian SIM cards to operatives of Pakistan Intelligence. Identified as Kasim, the accused hails from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, and has been linked to espionage activities with the ISI, according to police sources.

Authorities revealed that Kasim's involvement surfaced after secret intelligence inputs were gathered by the Special Cell and the Northern Division of the Railway in September 2024. These insights pointed to Pakistani intelligence using Indian mobile numbers to reach out to Indian nationals via WhatsApp, aiming to obtain sensitive information concerning the Indian Army and critical government departments. It was discovered that Kasim had traveled to Pakistan twice, once in August 2024 and again in March 2025, spending a total of approximately 90 days there, and purportedly meeting ISI contacts.

The Delhi Police confirmed, "Intelligence suggested that Indian mobile numbers were being used by Pakistan Intelligence Operatives for espionage. Kasim emerged as a suspect, having traveled to Pakistan and met ISI associates." The police have registered a case under relevant legal provisions, with Kasim now under police remand for further interrogation to unravel the full extent of the espionage network involving Pakistani operatives and their Indian counterparts.

