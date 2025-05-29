Tercentenary Tribute: Honoring Ahilya Devi Holkar’s Legacy in Varanasi

An enriching two-day programme is set to unfold in Varanasi, as the National Commission for Women honors the 300th birth anniversary of Punyashloka Ahilya Devi Holkar, an esteemed figure in history known for her progressive leadership. The event, scheduled for May 31, 2025, at the RUDRAKSH Centre, promises engaging insights and tributes.

Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, will headline the event with a keynote reflecting on the indelible marks left by Ahilya Devi Holkar. Additionally, Dr. Kumar Vishwas is anticipated to deliver a compelling address, enhancing the commemoration's depth. Exhibits from local universities and schools will enrich attendees with interactive displays detailing her contributions.

The celebration begins on May 30, 2025, with a series of spirited activities including a lecture, painting competition, and rangoli creation highlighting Ahilya Devi's life and legacy. Culminating with cultural performances and the lighting of ceremonial lamps, the event aims to illuminate the values she embodied, echoing them for future leaders.

