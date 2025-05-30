Left Menu

Colombia Energizes: The Leap in Hydrocarbon Investment

Colombia's hydrocarbon investment is projected to rise 8% to $4.68 billion this year, despite anticipated declines in gas production, according to the Colombian Oil and Gas Association. While crude production levels will be maintained, the gas sector faces challenges in production and reserve replenishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 03:24 IST
Colombia Energizes: The Leap in Hydrocarbon Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, Colombia's investment in hydrocarbons exploration and production is expected to surge by 8% this year, totaling $4.68 billion, announced Colombia's leading industry group, the Colombian Oil and Gas Association (ACP), on Thursday.

Despite this significant financial commitment intended to maintain current crude oil production levels, the ACP warns of an inevitable decline in gas output. The investment last year stood at $4.33 billion, with ACP President Frank Pearl highlighting the need for increased spending due to natural field depletion and operational complexities.

President Gustavo Petro aims to pivot Colombia's energy reliance from fossil fuels, seeking a shift towards solar and wind energies as hydrocarbon sectors, especially gas, struggle with production and reserve challenges.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025