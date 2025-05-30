Tamil Nadu on Alert: Potential Hazardous Spillage from Sunken Vessel MSC ELSA 3

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority is keeping a vigilant watch for hazardous materials that might wash ashore after the Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 met with an accident off the Kerala coast. As of now, officials report no traces of harmful substances on Tamil Nadu's beaches.

On May 24, during the southwest monsoon, the vessel's mishap resulted in a spill involving fuel, plastic particles, and hazardous cargo. The worsening monsoon has carried plastic debris and other materials ashore in Kerala and Kanyakumari. The aftermath includes debris scattered along the Kerala coastline, with several containers reaching shores in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

Carrying 24 crew members, MSC ELSA 3 developed technical issues post-departure from Vizhinjam port. The Indian Navy and Coast Guard, responding swiftly, deployed ships INS Satpura and INS Sujatha, successfully rescuing all crew members amidst challenging weather with winds of up to 40 knots. Crew attributed the incident to technical faults and vessel age compounded by poor weather.