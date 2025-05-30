Left Menu

Tamil Nadu on Alert: Potential Hazardous Spillage from Sunken Vessel MSC ELSA 3

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority is closely monitoring potential environmental threats from the MSC ELSA 3, a sunken vessel off the Kerala coast that spilt hazardous materials. Prompt action by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard ensured the safe rescue of all crew despite challenging weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:10 IST
Tamil Nadu on Alert: Potential Hazardous Spillage from Sunken Vessel MSC ELSA 3
Container from MSC ELSA 3 washes ashore at Kollam, Kerala (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority is keeping a vigilant watch for hazardous materials that might wash ashore after the Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 met with an accident off the Kerala coast. As of now, officials report no traces of harmful substances on Tamil Nadu's beaches.

On May 24, during the southwest monsoon, the vessel's mishap resulted in a spill involving fuel, plastic particles, and hazardous cargo. The worsening monsoon has carried plastic debris and other materials ashore in Kerala and Kanyakumari. The aftermath includes debris scattered along the Kerala coastline, with several containers reaching shores in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

Carrying 24 crew members, MSC ELSA 3 developed technical issues post-departure from Vizhinjam port. The Indian Navy and Coast Guard, responding swiftly, deployed ships INS Satpura and INS Sujatha, successfully rescuing all crew members amidst challenging weather with winds of up to 40 knots. Crew attributed the incident to technical faults and vessel age compounded by poor weather.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025