Breaking Barriers: First Women Cadets Graduate from NDA

In a landmark event, the National Defence Academy (NDA) celebrated the graduation of its first cohort of women cadets, marking a significant step for gender inclusion in India's armed forces. The ceremony was attended by military officials and was hailed as a momentous event in India's progressive journey.

Passing Out Parade of 148th Course, National Defence Academy (NDA) underway in Pune. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The National Defence Academy (NDA) witnessed a watershed moment on Friday as it celebrated its 148th passing out parade with the graduation of the initial batch of women cadets. This event, held at the NDA campus in Khadakwasla, Pune, marked a pivotal step toward greater gender inclusivity within India's armed forces. The ceremony was overseen by General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd), the current Governor of Mizoram and a former Chief of the Army Staff, and brought together proud parents, military officials, and dignitaries from across the nation.

General VK Singh lauded the women cadets' accomplishments, calling it a "historic milestone" in the academy's history and a testament to India's commitment to inclusivity and female empowerment. He emphasized that these women represent 'Nari Shakti,' - a symbol of women's development and women-led progress.

The significance of women's contributions to India's military endeavors was further highlighted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who appreciated the pivotal role they played in operations such as Operation Sindoor. He pointed to successes like the circumnavigation of the globe by Navy officers in INSV Tarini as evidence of women's expanding role in national security. Singh noted that women pilots and soldiers were crucial in counterterrorism efforts against targets in Pakistan and PoK, further underscoring the growing impact of women in the armed forces.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

