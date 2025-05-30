Corruption Uncovered: CBI Arrests ED Official and Vigilance Nabs Engineer in Separate Stings

In a significant anti-corruption drive, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Enforcement Directorate Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi on charges of soliciting a bribe in Bhubaneswar. Sources confirmed that the IRS officer was nabbed while accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe installment. This successful sting operation followed a complaint, allowing the CBI to arrest Raghuvanshi at the scene.

Investigations into the incident have further uncovered that the Rs 20 lakh was just the first tranche of a more substantial bribe, initially set at Rs 5 crore, but later bargained down to Rs 2 crore. The payoff was reportedly meant to influence the resolution of a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The bribe arrangement allegedly involved Raghuvanshi's brother as the intermediary, and the CBI has launched a more exhaustive inquiry.

In another episode of corruption crackdown, Odisha Vigilance intercepted Assistant Executive Engineer Pabitra Mohan Panigrahi of Malkangiri district. The officials seized over Rs 15 lakh, suspected to be illegal earnings. Acting on specific intelligence about Panigrahi's alleged bribe collection from contractors, Vigilance officers intercepted him near Gobindapally Chowk. He was en route from his government residence in Chitrakonda to Bhubaneswar. A search of Panigrahi's government quarters unearthed an additional Rs 10 lakh in cash. With Panigrahi unable to justify the money, authorities seized the entire amount and extended the investigation into related premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)