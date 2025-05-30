Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Bail in Contested Attempted Murder Case

A Delhi court has granted bail to Aryan, accused in an attempted murder case, with strict conditions. Despite the prosecution's concerns about witness intimidation, the decision was influenced by a medical report indicating the key witness can't testify, and the absence of conclusive evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:25 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court in Dwarka has granted bail to Aryan, one of three individuals accused in an attempted murder case involving a critically injured victim. The alleged incident took place on October 1, 2023, with accusations of attack using iron pipes and wooden sticks.

Defense lawyer Ravi Drall argued that the accused were wrongfully charged, suggesting that the complainants, found to be intoxicated, were involved in an accident, not an assault. He questioned the lack of forensic analysis and the absence of recovered weapons.

Despite the prosecution warning about potential witness intimidation, the court focused on a 2025 medical report affirming the key witness Anil's inability to testify. Consequently, Aryan's bail comes with strict conditions, including no contact with witnesses or evidence interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

