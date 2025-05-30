Amit Shah's Resolute Stand Against Pakistan's Actions in Poonch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made an impactful visit to Poonch on Friday, where he met with families affected by recent Pakistani shelling. During his visit, Shah distributed appointment letters to the next of kin of civilians killed and condemned Pakistan for targeting civilian areas in J&K, with Poonch suffering significant damage.

He disclosed that on the night of May 7, 2025, the Indian Armed Forces executed a decisive operation, destroying terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Shah highlighted this action as a strong message from India's citizens, eliminating hundreds of terrorists, and criticized Pakistan for sheltering them.

Shah's visit also included interactions with BSF personnel, praising their roles in 'Operation Sindoor.' He inspected religious sites damaged by shelling and reviewed the security situation concerning the Amarnath Yatra. The operations in Pakistan were in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 deaths, marking a pivotal moment in India's defense narrative.