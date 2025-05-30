Left Menu

Amit Shah's Resolute Stand Against Pakistan's Actions in Poonch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Poonch, addressing the recent Pakistani shelling's impact on civilians and lauding Indian armed forces' response. He emphasized India's firm stance by detailing the militant hideouts' destruction in Pakistan and discussed security measures ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:11 IST
Amit Shah's Resolute Stand Against Pakistan's Actions in Poonch
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made an impactful visit to Poonch on Friday, where he met with families affected by recent Pakistani shelling. During his visit, Shah distributed appointment letters to the next of kin of civilians killed and condemned Pakistan for targeting civilian areas in J&K, with Poonch suffering significant damage.

He disclosed that on the night of May 7, 2025, the Indian Armed Forces executed a decisive operation, destroying terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Shah highlighted this action as a strong message from India's citizens, eliminating hundreds of terrorists, and criticized Pakistan for sheltering them.

Shah's visit also included interactions with BSF personnel, praising their roles in 'Operation Sindoor.' He inspected religious sites damaged by shelling and reviewed the security situation concerning the Amarnath Yatra. The operations in Pakistan were in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 deaths, marking a pivotal moment in India's defense narrative.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025