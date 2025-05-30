Left Menu

Thai Poultry Sector Poised for Growth Amid Brazil's Avian Flu Crisis

Thailand's poultry industry is primed for growth due to Brazil's avian flu issues, creating market openings. With lower feed costs, Thai companies like CPF and GFPT are well-positioned. The outcome depends on the duration of Brazil's outbreak, as import bans from major importers like China and EU offer opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:24 IST
Thai Poultry Sector Poised for Growth Amid Brazil's Avian Flu Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Thai poultry industry stands at the brink of a significant uptick, propelled by a recent avian flu crisis in Brazil, which is one of the world's leading chicken exporters. With feed costs plummeting, Thailand is set to seize the opportunity, industry experts forecast.

Charoen Pokphand Foods CEO, Prasit Boondoungprasert, one of Thailand's top agribusiness figures, has highlighted the favorable market conditions, with profitable pricing and minimized costs. However, the gains for Thailand hinge upon the duration of the Brazilian outbreak and the resulting import bans in key markets.

Notably, significant poultry importers, including China and the European Union, have suspended Brazilian imports, presenting an avenue for Thai exporters to gain a stronger foothold. As Chinese executives focus on diversification to mitigate risks, Thai producers eye capturing a substantial market share.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025