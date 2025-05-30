Left Menu

Stalin's Plea for Gold Loan Reforms

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed gratitude after the Union government addressed concerns about RBI's draft directives on gold loans. He urged for prior state consultation on impactful policies and advocated for protecting small borrowers while ensuring accessible credit, especially for farmers and daily earners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:46 IST
Stalin's Plea for Gold Loan Reforms
M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed satisfaction after the Union government responded to apprehensions regarding the Reserve Bank of India's draft guidelines on lending against gold collateral. Stressing the significance of consulting states on impactful policies, he highlighted the need for safeguarding small borrowers, especially farmers and daily earners.

In a social media post, Stalin appreciated the Finance Ministry's positive response to his concerns. He emphasized the importance of arriving at such crucial policies with due consultation with states, particularly those affecting economically vulnerable sections.

Stalin had previously communicated his concerns to the Centre about the stringent norms related to gold loans, stressing that these restrictions would harm poor and middle-class families' dignity and financial stability. He called on the finance minister and RBI governor to ease these regulations and allow people to pledge their gold with respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025