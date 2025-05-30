Stalin's Plea for Gold Loan Reforms
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed gratitude after the Union government addressed concerns about RBI's draft directives on gold loans. He urged for prior state consultation on impactful policies and advocated for protecting small borrowers while ensuring accessible credit, especially for farmers and daily earners.
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed satisfaction after the Union government responded to apprehensions regarding the Reserve Bank of India's draft guidelines on lending against gold collateral. Stressing the significance of consulting states on impactful policies, he highlighted the need for safeguarding small borrowers, especially farmers and daily earners.
In a social media post, Stalin appreciated the Finance Ministry's positive response to his concerns. He emphasized the importance of arriving at such crucial policies with due consultation with states, particularly those affecting economically vulnerable sections.
Stalin had previously communicated his concerns to the Centre about the stringent norms related to gold loans, stressing that these restrictions would harm poor and middle-class families' dignity and financial stability. He called on the finance minister and RBI governor to ease these regulations and allow people to pledge their gold with respect.
