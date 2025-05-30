Jharkhand Seeks Increased Tax Share from Finance Commission

The Jharkhand government appealed to the Sixteenth Finance Commission to increase the state's share of central taxes from the current 41% to 50%. This appeal was made during discussions led by Dr. Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the finance commission, with state officials including Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore and Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari.

Over their four-day visit, the commission met with various stakeholders such as local bodies, trade organizations, and political representatives, emphasizing the state's role in national development despite its challenges like environmental issues and displacement from mining activities.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged for fiscal flexibility to address diverse local needs, emphasized agriculture and social welfare, and pushed for the release of Rs 1.40 lakh crore owed by mining companies. Jharkhand's budget includes significant allocations for social programs and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)