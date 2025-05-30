Left Menu

Jharkhand Seeks Increased Tax Share from Finance Commission

The Jharkhand government has requested the Sixteenth Finance Commission to elevate the vertical devolution of central taxes from 41% to 50%. The finance commission team, led by Dr. Arvind Panagariya, engaged with state officials, emphasizing the need for increased fiscal autonomy and focus on agriculture, health, and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:49 IST
Jharkhand Seeks Increased Tax Share from Finance Commission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government appealed to the Sixteenth Finance Commission to increase the state's share of central taxes from the current 41% to 50%. This appeal was made during discussions led by Dr. Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the finance commission, with state officials including Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore and Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari.

Over their four-day visit, the commission met with various stakeholders such as local bodies, trade organizations, and political representatives, emphasizing the state's role in national development despite its challenges like environmental issues and displacement from mining activities.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged for fiscal flexibility to address diverse local needs, emphasized agriculture and social welfare, and pushed for the release of Rs 1.40 lakh crore owed by mining companies. Jharkhand's budget includes significant allocations for social programs and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025