Retirement Redefined: New Pension Choices for Central Government Employees

The Finance Ministry announces additional benefits under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for central government NPS subscribers retiring by March 2025. Designed to supplement the National Pension System (NPS), UPS offers a guaranteed pension and lump sum payments. Eligible retirees can choose between UPS and NPS by June 2025.

Updated: 30-05-2025 16:51 IST
The Finance Ministry has unveiled a new initiative providing supplementary benefits to central government employees subscribed to the National Pension System (NPS) and retiring by March 31, 2025. The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) promises added advantages, including a one-time lump sum payment and guaranteed pension.

Under the new scheme, retirees opting for the UPS can claim one-tenth of their final basic pay in a lump sum for every six months of qualifying service. Additionally, arrears with interest rates aligned to Public Provident Fund (PPF) rates will be available, as per the Ministry's statement issued Friday.

The Ministry's notification, effective from January, provides a pivotal decision point for 23 lakh employees, allowing them to choose between the UPS and the NPS by June 30, 2025. UPS pledges a pension equaling 50% of the average basic pay from the last year of service, pending 25 years of service, eclipsing the market-linked returns of NPS.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

