Bomb Threat Shutters Haryana Civil Secretariat
The Haryana Civil Secretariat was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat, with officials urging precautionary measures. This follows a similar incident at the Punjab and Haryana High Court on May 22. Further updates are awaited as security personnel handle the situation.
The Haryana Civil Secretariat was vacated Friday in response to a bomb threat received via email, according to officials. Security personnel were observed using loudspeakers to instruct individuals to leave the premises for safety reasons.
This occurrence closely follows a bomb threat scare on May 22 at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, prompting evacuation and suspension of court activities.
Gagandeep Jammu, Secretary of the Punjab & Haryana High Court Bar Association, confirmed to ANI that the High Court received a bomb threat, leading to the discontinuation of all proceedings until 2 pm, with necessary evacuations carried out.
(With inputs from agencies.)
