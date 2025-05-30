Left Menu

Bomb Threat Shutters Haryana Civil Secretariat

The Haryana Civil Secretariat was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat, with officials urging precautionary measures. This follows a similar incident at the Punjab and Haryana High Court on May 22. Further updates are awaited as security personnel handle the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:14 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Civil Secretariat was vacated Friday in response to a bomb threat received via email, according to officials. Security personnel were observed using loudspeakers to instruct individuals to leave the premises for safety reasons.

This occurrence closely follows a bomb threat scare on May 22 at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, prompting evacuation and suspension of court activities.

Gagandeep Jammu, Secretary of the Punjab & Haryana High Court Bar Association, confirmed to ANI that the High Court received a bomb threat, leading to the discontinuation of all proceedings until 2 pm, with necessary evacuations carried out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

