Digital Desert: Cuts to Internet Equity Efforts Leave Rural America Stranded

In Bethel, Alaska, the local library stands as a lone beacon of free internet access, especially significant in a region where 12% of Americans still lack connectivity. The library's plans to expand services came crashing down when a key federal funding program was abruptly terminated this May.

Originally applied under the Digital Equity Act, spearheaded by former President Biden, the law aimed to bring connectivity to underserved communities. Theresa Quiner, director of Bethel's Kuskokwim Consortium Library, highlights the severe impact of the funding cut, calling it a crucial service for the elderly and visually impaired.

Trump criticizes the legislation as unconstitutional, citing it as a 'racist giveaway,' prompting widespread backlash from organizations like the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. With the halt in funding, efforts like retrofitting mobile computer labs are indefinitely delayed, raising concerns about economic developments in these digital deserts.