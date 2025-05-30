Accelerated Geothermal Projects to Bolster National Security

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced an initiative on Friday to expedite the permitting process for geothermal energy projects. This move aims to speed up reviews and bolster the nation's energy infrastructure.

According to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, geothermal energy is a dependable source that can support critical infrastructure pivotal for national security. Addressing these needs efficiently can significantly advance U.S. energy independence.

Burgum highlighted the dual benefit of fast-tracking geothermal projects: enhancing national security and fostering job opportunities for American workers in the renewable energy sector.

