Accelerated Geothermal Projects to Bolster National Security
The U.S. Department of the Interior is accelerating permitting for geothermal energy projects to enhance national security and support energy independence. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum emphasized its reliability and potential to power critical infrastructure, while also boosting employment in the sector.
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced an initiative on Friday to expedite the permitting process for geothermal energy projects. This move aims to speed up reviews and bolster the nation's energy infrastructure.
According to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, geothermal energy is a dependable source that can support critical infrastructure pivotal for national security. Addressing these needs efficiently can significantly advance U.S. energy independence.
Burgum highlighted the dual benefit of fast-tracking geothermal projects: enhancing national security and fostering job opportunities for American workers in the renewable energy sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
