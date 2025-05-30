Strengthening Defence Ties: India's Strategic Move in Global Partnerships

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan engaged with his UK counterpart, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin. The meeting at New Delhi's Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor and underscores efforts to bolster military cooperation and capacity building between India and the United Kingdom.

As part of India's strategy to expand its influence in the Indian Ocean Region, CDS Chauhan is set to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, according to a Ministry of Defence release. The event will see Chauhan engaging with defense leaders from diverse nations, addressing topics like future warfare and defence innovation.

On the domestic front, General Chauhan made crucial visits to the Northern and Western Commands, reviewing the success of Operation Sindoor. His interactions with senior army officials shed light on the effective neutralization of terror networks and the safeguarding of military and civilian assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)