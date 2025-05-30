German Bond Yields Droop Amid US Trade Policy Concerns

German government bond yields within the Euro zone experienced a significant decline this week as investors reacted to ongoing uncertainties surrounding U.S. trade policy. By Friday, the yields were poised for their biggest weekly drop since mid-April, influenced by potential extended economic sluggishness.

As of 1457 GMT on Friday, the 10-year German bond yield increased by 1 basis point to 2.52% after hitting a recent three-week low. The market reflected renewed volatility following a U.S. appeals court's decision to reinstate tariffs enacted by President Donald Trump, adding to the market's unpredictability.

U.S. economic metrics, such as consumer spending and inflation trends, played a crucial role in shaping euro rates, as American market dynamics seemed to outweigh domestic European data for determining investor sentiment. The ECB is widely anticipated to lower interest rates, a move seen by many as necessary amidst mounting global trade tensions.

