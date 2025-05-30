Mexican Authorities Crack Down on Fuel Smuggling in Major Seizure

In a significant move to combat fuel smuggling, Mexican authorities have seized more than 3 million liters of illegally stored fuel in the southeast state of Tabasco. This major operation is part of a series of crackdowns on fuel smuggling activities across the country.

The massive seizure underscores Mexico's efforts to address both fuel theft from Pemex pipelines and tax evasion through false import classifications. A joint statement from Mexico's security cabinet detailed the confiscation of 18 vehicles, machinery, and thousands of metal containers of petroleum derivatives.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum pointed to the recent implementation of a 'traceability' system for monitoring fuel imports, enhancing the country's ability to track hydrocarbons from origin to sale. This strategic initiative comes as the state-run oil firm Pemex battles rampant crude and refined product theft, which has led to significant financial losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)