India's Covid-19 Alert: Rising Cases and Preparedness Plans

India's Covid-19 case count has risen to 2,710 active cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. Notably, 1,170 patients have been successfully discharged. Tragically, seven deaths have been reported across various states, with most incidents involving comorbidities, as revealed by state-wise data.

Delhi reported a death involving a 60-year-old woman with acute intestinal obstruction post-laparotomy, where the virus was incidentally detected. Gujarat also recorded a fatality, but further details are pending. Karnataka noted a death due to acute cardiorespiratory arrest and related ailments, accompanied by several comorbidities. The patient's Covid-19 status is awaiting RT-PCR confirmation.

Maharashtra reported two deaths: a 67-year-old male suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome, among other conditions, and a 21-year-old male with diabetic ketoacidosis and a respiratory tract infection. Punjab and Tamil Nadu each logged one death, involving comorbid conditions. Meanwhile, Kerala leads with 1,147 active cases, and mortality data is being reconciled.

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav assured that the government is prepared to tackle any situation. The Health and AYUSH Ministries are on high alert, having reviewed infrastructure improvements like oxygen plants and ICU beds from previous waves. Authorities underscore the need for continued vigilance and readiness.