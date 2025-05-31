Left Menu

Dal Lake Walkathon Unites Kashmir Against Tobacco: A Call for Change

The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir organized a Walkathon at Dal Lake to mark World No Tobacco Day, aiming to spread awareness about tobacco’s harm and promote a tobacco-free society. Enthusiastic participation from various sectors highlighted the urgent need for preventative measures, especially among the youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:36 IST
Dal Lake Walkathon Unites Kashmir Against Tobacco: A Call for Change
J-K health department organise walkathon on World No Tobacco Day (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive stance against tobacco use, the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) organized a Walkathon at Srinagar's picturesque Dal Lake. This initiative, under the National Tobacco Control Programme, was part of World No Tobacco Day observances aimed at raising public consciousness on the perils of tobacco use and fostering a healthier, tobacco-free society.

The Walkathon saw a significant turnout, with doctors, students, and health professionals marching together, brandishing placards and banners with anti-tobacco messages. The event underscored the increasing concern over tobacco-related ailments and the pressing need for preventive actions, particularly targeting the youth demographic. Dr. Jahangir Bakshi, in charge as Director of Health Services in Kashmir, emphasized the day's importance, highlighting the focus on educational institutions. "Studies indicate that those who start smoking at a young age struggle to quit," he noted.

Shabbir Hussain, a DHSK member, reiterated the Walkathon's mission—delivering a critical message to young people about tobacco's detrimental effects. Participant Aftab Ahmed pointed out the harmful chemicals in tobacco, linking them to severe health issues like lung and kidney diseases. World No Tobacco Day, observed on May 31, serves as a global stage to promote impactful policies and community engagement against the tobacco epidemic.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025