Dal Lake Walkathon Unites Kashmir Against Tobacco: A Call for Change

In a decisive stance against tobacco use, the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) organized a Walkathon at Srinagar's picturesque Dal Lake. This initiative, under the National Tobacco Control Programme, was part of World No Tobacco Day observances aimed at raising public consciousness on the perils of tobacco use and fostering a healthier, tobacco-free society.

The Walkathon saw a significant turnout, with doctors, students, and health professionals marching together, brandishing placards and banners with anti-tobacco messages. The event underscored the increasing concern over tobacco-related ailments and the pressing need for preventive actions, particularly targeting the youth demographic. Dr. Jahangir Bakshi, in charge as Director of Health Services in Kashmir, emphasized the day's importance, highlighting the focus on educational institutions. "Studies indicate that those who start smoking at a young age struggle to quit," he noted.

Shabbir Hussain, a DHSK member, reiterated the Walkathon's mission—delivering a critical message to young people about tobacco's detrimental effects. Participant Aftab Ahmed pointed out the harmful chemicals in tobacco, linking them to severe health issues like lung and kidney diseases. World No Tobacco Day, observed on May 31, serves as a global stage to promote impactful policies and community engagement against the tobacco epidemic.