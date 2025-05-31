Left Menu

CBIC Debunks Social Media Allegations on GST Registration Delays

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has dismissed claims of corruption concerning GST registration delays in Delhi. The board clarified that the applicant's delay in providing required details led to the issue. Officials reinforced the importance of integrity and transparency in tax services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 12:08 IST
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has addressed claims spreading on social media that allege delays and corruption in the GST registration process. The CBIC clarified that the delay stems from an applicant's failure to furnish necessary details requested by Delhi state GST officers.

On LinkedIn, an individual voiced frustration over not receiving GST registration despite applying 20 days prior, and another user propagated these claims of corruption on the platform X. Responding on X, the CBIC presented case facts, noting that the application was, in fact, filed on May 26, 2025, and assigned to the Delhi State GST.

The authority stressed that the Central GST had no involvement in the issue. Delhi State GST authorities promptly processed the case, raising a query regarding the missing designation of the person who signed the company's rent agreement. The CBIC urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation online. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the commitment to transparency and integrity in services on her social media account.

(With inputs from agencies.)

