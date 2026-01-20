Regulating Coaching in Jharkhand: A New Era of Transparency and Safety

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar has given the green light to a groundbreaking bill, setting a regulatory framework for coaching institutes within the state. The legislation, known as the Jharkhand Coaching Centres (Control and Regulation) Bill 2025, was passed by the assembly in August. It is designed to protect student interests, enforce safety, and implement transparency and minimum standards in the burgeoning coaching sector.

The bill mandates all coaching centres obtain compulsory registration via a government web portal within six months of the law's activation or as per state government timelines. Each branch, regardless of its location, requires separate registration. Franchise operators must also comply, with responsibility shared between franchisors and franchisees.

To ensure mental well-being, coaching centres must appoint a mental health counselor for every 1,000 students, offering free sessions for at least 200 days annually. Operating hours are restricted from 6 am to 9 pm, with gender-specific facilities being mandatory. Comprehensive fee structures and refund policies must be prominently displayed and published online.

