Left Menu

Gaganyatri's Bold Leap: ISRO's Microgravity Experiments Aboard the ISS

India's ISRO is set to send its astronaut Gaganyatri with the Axiom-4 mission to conduct pioneering microgravity research aboard the International Space Station. With seven experiments selected, this mission marks a significant collaboration with NASA and represents India's first human presence on the ISS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:08 IST
Gaganyatri's Bold Leap: ISRO's Microgravity Experiments Aboard the ISS
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla during NASA training (Photo/Axiom Space). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for a landmark journey as its astronaut, Gaganyatri, will carry esteemed microgravity research experiments onboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission. The mission, scheduled to launch on June 8, will see Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla piloting the expedition.

ISRO has curated seven microgravity research proposals, envisioned by Indian principal investigators from national labs and academic institutions, to be executed on the ISS. These studies span vital areas, including human health, material research, and biotechnology, signaling robust opportunities for scientific advancement in India.

The anticipated experiments encompass diverse fields such as the impact of microgravity on edible microalgae, space agriculture for crew nutrition, and understanding the biological processes of certain microorganisms under space conditions. These initiatives stand pivotal in strengthening India's microgravity research infrastructure, potentially translating into advanced experiments within the Indian Space Programme.

As the safety-driven nature of human spaceflight dictates, these experiments are undergoing rigorous evaluations before their implementation. The knowledge accrued will cultivate an ecosystem conducive to elevated research in microgravity, propelling India to the forefront of space science innovation.

This mission marks an unprecedented milestone with Shukla becoming the first ISRO astronaut—and the second Indian ever—on the ISS, reinforcing India's collaborative effort with NASA. In case of contingencies, IAF Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair will serve as the backup pilot. The Ax-4 roster also includes European Space Agency astronauts and will be commanded by Axiom Space's Peggy Whitson, a seasoned NASA veteran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025