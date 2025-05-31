Gaganyatri's Bold Leap: ISRO's Microgravity Experiments Aboard the ISS

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for a landmark journey as its astronaut, Gaganyatri, will carry esteemed microgravity research experiments onboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission. The mission, scheduled to launch on June 8, will see Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla piloting the expedition.

ISRO has curated seven microgravity research proposals, envisioned by Indian principal investigators from national labs and academic institutions, to be executed on the ISS. These studies span vital areas, including human health, material research, and biotechnology, signaling robust opportunities for scientific advancement in India.

The anticipated experiments encompass diverse fields such as the impact of microgravity on edible microalgae, space agriculture for crew nutrition, and understanding the biological processes of certain microorganisms under space conditions. These initiatives stand pivotal in strengthening India's microgravity research infrastructure, potentially translating into advanced experiments within the Indian Space Programme.

As the safety-driven nature of human spaceflight dictates, these experiments are undergoing rigorous evaluations before their implementation. The knowledge accrued will cultivate an ecosystem conducive to elevated research in microgravity, propelling India to the forefront of space science innovation.

This mission marks an unprecedented milestone with Shukla becoming the first ISRO astronaut—and the second Indian ever—on the ISS, reinforcing India's collaborative effort with NASA. In case of contingencies, IAF Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair will serve as the backup pilot. The Ax-4 roster also includes European Space Agency astronauts and will be commanded by Axiom Space's Peggy Whitson, a seasoned NASA veteran.

