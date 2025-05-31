Apricot Farmers Thwarted by Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

The shadow of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Meadow looms large, impacting both the families of the victims and the local economy. Among the most affected are the apricot farmers of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

In Chenani block's picturesque Lower Madha village, an abundant apricot harvest has turned into a financial burden due to a significant drop in tourist inflow following the attack. With no visitors to nearby attractions like Patnitop and Kud, farmers find themselves unable to sell their highly perishable produce, now rotting due to lack of buyers.

Local farmers, including Mohammad Bashir and Rabhir Singh, report selling their produce at reduced prices in local markets. They are urging the government for compensation as the once-bustling economy, tied to tourism, stalls.

Horticulture, crucial to the region's livelihood, suffers without tourists and adequate storage. Young worker Nazia highlights the deep economic ties, stating, 'Due to the Pahalgam attack, our sector faces a great loss.' The apricot growers' plight underscores a ripple effect far beyond initial terrorist violence.

