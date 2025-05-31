Rogue Rhino's Journey: Kaziranga's Wild Visitor Stirs Concern in Majuli

A large adult rhinoceros from Kaziranga National Park has been causing a stir as it roams across the sandbars and chaporis (riverine islands) of Majuli, alarming local residents. On Wednesday, the animal was sighted wandering through the Bokora and Kakorikata areas, prompting concern among villagers who witnessed its presence.

In response, forest officials intervened to prevent the rhino from entering densely populated areas, prioritizing public safety. This incident is part of a growing trend where wild animals like elephants, tigers, and deer migrate from Kaziranga to Majuli's chaporis, drawn by their rich biodiversity and natural resources.

Experts suggest that increased animal populations in Kaziranga are leading to food shortages and habitat pressure, pushing wildlife, including rhinos, to explore new territories across the Brahmaputra River. Despite officials' efforts on Wednesday to guide the rhino away from the area between Kakorikata and Bokora, it managed to evade capture and traveled through several villages overnight, finally settling in a forest near Doriya.

On Thursday, forest officials followed the rhino's trail, confirming its presence in the Doriya forest area, and maintained a watchful eye on its movements. Using firecrackers, they successfully redirected the rhino away from human settlements back to its prior location between Kakorikata and Bokora.

The rhino's current whereabouts remain a focus of the forest department, which urges villagers to remain vigilant and steer clear of the animal's habitat. Authorities emphasize that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of both humans and wildlife, as efforts to guide the rhino to a more suitable environment continue.

Majuli Division's Forest Range Officer, Abhijit Doley, explained to ANI that rhinos frequently wander into Majuli due to its proximity to Kaziranga National Park, indicating the region's role as an ecological extension of the park. As such, seeing rhinos in these adjoining areas has become a more common occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)