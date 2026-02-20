Reviving Safaris: Striking a Balance Between Wildlife and Community
Safari operations in tiger reserves are set to resume with new guidelines. Minister Eshwar Khandre emphasized strict adherence to safety measures and community involvement. Only half of the previous safari resources will be used. Local communities will play a key role in ensuring safety and conservation.
Safari operations previously suspended due to human-tiger conflicts will recommence from February 21, as announced by State Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday. The resumption comes with specific conditions aimed at balancing safety and wildlife conservation.
Minister Khandre has made clear that only 50% of the previous safari vehicles and staff will be utilized. The operations will largely employ buses, minimizing the use of campers and jeeps. He emphasized accountability for any deviations from these directives and highlighted the importance of patrolling human-wildlife conflict areas within Bandipur and Nagarahole.
With a focus on community involvement, Khandre explained that 35% of safari revenue will be invested in local skill training, fodder supply, and education. He called for the implementation of technological solutions like thermal drones and e-patrolling software to monitor wildlife effectively, thereby ensuring both human safety and wildlife conservation.
