Open-Ended Warrants Issued in Rs 1200 Crore Bank Fraud Case Involving Amira Pure Foods

The Rouse Avenue court has issued open-ended non-bailable warrants against three individuals, including a company's Chairman and Managing Director, over their alleged involvement in a Rs 1200 crore bank fraud linked to Amira Pure Foods Private Limited.

The accused, Karan A Chanana, Anita Daing, and Rajesh Arora, have reportedly been outside India, with special attention on Chanana and Daing, who left the country in 2017 and 2016 respectively. Special CBI Judge Amitabh Rawat emphasized the need for the accused to face investigation, stating the open-ended warrants are necessary as there's no deadline for their execution.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought these warrants to facilitate a thorough probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), given their non-compliance with previous summons. The ED's case aligns with a CBI FIR filed in 2020 which accuses the directors of siphoning and diverting substantial funds, causing significant losses to a consortium of banks led by Canara Bank.