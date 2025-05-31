DhanSafal Reports Phenomenal Growth in AUM by 339%

DhanSafal Finserve Limited has experienced a remarkable 339% increase in its Assets Under Management (AUM) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The company saw its AUM surge from Rs. 9.9 crore to Rs. 43.43 crore, primarily driven by the robust demand for secured loans aimed at the MSME sector.

This growth was accompanied by fresh loan disbursements totaling Rs. 38.07 crore, reinforcing DhanSafal's credibility as a vital credit partner for small businesses and emerging entrepreneurs. Strategic infrastructure investments helped the company meet the increasing demand for retail and MSME lending, resulting in the establishment of five new locations across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

DhanSafal's efforts to promote financial inclusion have served over 300 customers in the retail MSME segment, including small traders and rural entrepreneurs. Looking ahead, the company aims to increase its loan disbursements to Rs. 200 crore and target an AUM exceeding Rs. 250 crore by the end of the next financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)