Gujarat's Triumph: Leading the Way in Street Vendor Empowerment with PM SVANidhi

Gujarat stands out nationally for its successful implementation of the PM SVANidhi Scheme, designed to empower street vendors across India. Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme has offered substantial support in improving the lives of these vendors by integrating them into the formal financial system.

The initiative, launched on June 1, 2020, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has significantly transformed the landscape for street vendors in Gujarat. Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, the state excelled in loan disbursements and digital registration, consistently surpassing targets set by the Central Government.

These achievements are supported by Gujarat's strategic collaborations with financial institutions and systemic digital pull-in efforts through literacy camps and transaction guidance. The result has been a model of economic empowerment and inclusive growth, showcasing the potential of effective state governance in improving grassroots economic conditions.

