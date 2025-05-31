Indian Naval Academy Honors Graduates at Prestigious 2025 Passing Out Parade

The Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, saw the culmination of its Spring Term 2025 with a prestigious Passing Out Parade on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence announced. A total of 186 trainees from various courses marked their successful graduation, showcasing a broad representation that included cadets from four friendly foreign nations.

Vice Admiral V Srinivas, leading the Southern Naval Command, reviewed the parade surrounded by distinguished guests including VAdm CR Praveen Nair, Commandant, INA. Midshipman Nakul Saxena received the President's Gold Medal for excelling in the Indian Naval Academy B. Tech Course. The Rajya Raksha Mantri Trophy went to Tanzanian trainee Midshipman Kiondo Michael Florence, highlighting the Academy's globally inclusive training standards.

Awardees included Midshipman Nithin S Nair with the FOC-in-C (South) Trophy, and Cadet Pawar Rohit Prakash with the CNS Gold Medal for the Naval Orientation Course (Extended). The event underscored the Academy's dedication to academic and extracurricular excellence, notably with the Commandant's Champion Squadron Banner going to Cheetah Squadron.

Commending the trainees, FOCINC SNC appreciated their immaculate turnout and drill precision, applauding the hard work of the graduates and the supporting role of their families. The integration of foreign cadets was praised as a symbol of international cooperation and India's naval training prominence.

The ceremony concluded with FOCINC SNC and other officials awarding stripes to the graduates, who were then set to proceed to further Naval training establishments, cementing the foundational training received at the academy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)