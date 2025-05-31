Mizoram's Fury: Flash Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc

In Mizoram, flash floods and landslides have led to tragic outcomes, claiming four lives within the past 24 hours, according to officials. Governor General VK Singh (Retd) has expressed profound sadness over the loss of life and property, urging vigilance as heavy rains continue to batter the region.

Singh, in his recent message, extended heartfelt condolences to the families affected and praised the relentless rescue efforts underway. Moreover, he stressed the importance of caution, particularly for those residing in disaster-prone areas, as the severe weather shows no signs of abating.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma took to social media to commend the valiant efforts of the Power & Electricity Department workers. Despite the challenging conditions, these workers are restoring vital services, risking their own safety to ensure homes are reconnected to power, highlighting their critical role in the region's disaster response.

Reports from Mizoram's District Disaster Management Authorities reveal multiple landslide incidents occurring across several districts, including Aizwal, Lunglei, Champhai, and others. The destruction has left numerous homes damaged and roads obstructed, exacerbating the impact on local communities.

