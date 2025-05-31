Left Menu

India Eyes Maritime Dominance: Sonowal's Strategic Visit to Norway and Denmark

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's official visit to Norway and Denmark focuses on strengthening India's maritime capabilities. The mission includes key meetings, showcasing India's maritime heritage, and discussing partnerships with international maritime leaders to enhance the Blue Economy. The trip aims to forge sustainable, future-ready collaborations in the maritime sector.

Updated: 31-05-2025 21:26 IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is set to begin a pivotal five-day official visit to Norway and Denmark from June 2, as per an official announcement on Saturday. The visit holds significant strategic value, with Sonowal leading the Team India delegation, which includes key government officials and major private sector figures.

During his tour, Sonowal will speak at the High-level Meeting on Oceans at the prominent Nor-Shipping event in Oslo, inaugurate the inaugural 'India Pavilion,' and chair the India @ Nor-Shipping Country Session. The minister will also promote the upcoming 'India Maritime Week 2025' scheduled for October in Mumbai. On the margins of Nor-Shipping, he plans bilateral meetings with counterparts from Japan and Norway, while engaging with top European Shipping Companies and technology innovators.

Sonowal's itinerary also involves a visit to the Oslo Port Authority, with a key feature being the 'National Maritime Heritage Complex' pavilion. This aims to raise global awareness of India's extensive maritime legacy. In Denmark, Sonowal is scheduled to speak with students from the 'Blue MBA' at Copenhagen Business School, highlighting India's economic aspirations. He will also honor Indian World War-II sailors at Minnehallen. Sonowal emphasized his visit's goal of establishing robust partnerships for a sustainable maritime future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

