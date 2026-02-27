India, Israel Ink Fisheries Pact to Boost Blue Economy During PM's Visit

India and Israel on 26 February 2026 signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in fisheries and aquaculture during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Israel, signalling a major push toward technology-driven and climate-resilient development in the sector.

The agreement was signed between Israel’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Avi Dichter, and India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar.

Technology-Led Boost for Fisheries Sector

The MoU aims to strengthen India’s fisheries and aquaculture ecosystem through advanced technologies, sustainable practices and institutional partnerships, while enhancing the Blue Economy and improving livelihoods of coastal and fishing communities.

A central pillar of the agreement is the establishment of new Indo–Israel Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in Fisheries and Aquaculture, along with technical collaboration for setting up an oceanarium in India.

The cooperation framework covers priority areas including:

Advanced Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS)

Water reuse and recycling technologies

Automation-based aquaculture farming

Data-driven aquaculture management

Biosecure and climate-resilient production models

The partnership seeks to tailor solutions for water-scarce and climate-stressed regions, an area where Israel’s technological expertise aligns with India’s scale and growth ambitions.

Climate-Resilient and Biosecure Models

Both countries will collaborate on developing sustainable aquaculture systems that reduce environmental impact while increasing productivity.

Cooperation will extend to:

Strengthening aquatic disease management

Developing novel therapeutics and non-invasive solutions

Enhancing disease resistance through scientific interventions

Promoting environmentally friendly fishing practices

The agreement also emphasises technology-led marine resource conservation to ensure long-term sustainability.

Expanding Mariculture and Seaweed Systems

The MoU provides for joint efforts in mariculture, including seaweed-based systems and Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture (IMTA).

Seaweed will be explored both as a natural biofilter and as an alternative feed resource, aligning with global trends toward sustainable marine farming.

The two sides agreed to intensify research and development collaboration to modernise production systems and boost marine resource efficiency.

Capacity Building and Innovation Ecosystems

Knowledge exchange and capacity building will form a core component of the partnership. Structured exchange programmes, exposure visits and expert-level interactions will be organised for officials, entrepreneurs and sector stakeholders.

The collaboration will also foster linkages among startups, research institutions and industry players, particularly in:

Water recycling technologies

Innovative aquaculture systems

Product development through incubators

Technology commercialisation

Institutional Mechanism for Implementation

A Joint Working Group (JWG) will be established to oversee implementation, review annual work plans and identify new cooperation areas. The JWG will meet annually, alternating between India and Israel, either physically or virtually.

Both countries will designate nodal officers to coordinate and monitor activities under the MoU.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

The agreement builds on the Declaration of Intent signed in January 2026 and reflects the growing strategic depth of India-Israel ties, extending cooperation into sustainable marine development.

Officials described the MoU as a forward-looking framework that combines Israel’s technological strengths with India’s scale and market potential — reinforcing both countries’ commitment to innovation-led growth and climate-resilient fisheries development.