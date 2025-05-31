India's Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to Lead Pioneering Space Nutrition Experiments on ISS

In a significant announcement, Union Minister for the Department of Space, Jitendra Singh, revealed on Saturday that Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will lead groundbreaking food and nutrition experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the upcoming Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). This initiative, crafted by a collaboration involving ISRO, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), and supported by NASA, seeks to advance space nutrition and self-sustaining life support systems vital for prolonged space travel.

The initial ISS experiment will scrutinize the effects of microgravity and space radiation on nutrient-rich edible microalgae. According to Singh, this research is instrumental for developing sustainable nutrition and life support systems for future space missions. The experiments will delve into growth parameters and the molecular changes in algal species in a space environment compared to Earth's, utilizing indigenous biotechnology kits validated by Indian scientists, advancing India's competency in frontier space research tools.

The second investigation centers on cyanobacteria, specifically Spirulina and Synechococcus, evaluating their growth and adaptive responses in microgravity using nitrogen sources derived from human waste products like urea. These organisms offer promising solutions for carbon and nitrogen recycling in space habitats, essential for sustainable long-duration missions. Singh highlighted the importance of these experiments, asserting that such innovations could revolutionize life support systems for extraterrestrial missions.

As Mission Pilot, Captain Shubhanshu Shukla joins an international team, marking a significant step for India's space biology efforts. Simultaneously, a Joint Working Group initiated by ISRO and DBT plans to foster collaborative ventures in Space Biotechnology, exploring future experiment opportunities and promoting innovation. Singh emphasized that India's initiatives pave the way for transformative advances in global space exploration and sustainability.

